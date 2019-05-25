Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM Saint Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church 10021 Jefferson Hwy River Ridge , LA View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Saint Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church 10021 Jefferson Hwy River Ridge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Jeansonne Wickboldt, age 60 of New Orleans, Louisiana passed away surrounded by family on Friday, April 5, 2019. After a hard fought battle with cancer, God saw fit to take away her pain and bring her by His side in heaven to watch over her much beloved family. Kim is survived by her husband, Chris, her son, Steven and his wife, Valerie, her daughter, Rachael, her three grandchildren, Wesley (8), Wyatt (3) and Phoebe (1 month), her mother, Beverly Jeansonne, sister, Cheryl Harris, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. She is preceded in passing by her father, Ashton Jeansonne and brother, Daniel Jeansonne; they all now look over their family as guardian angels. Born December 29, 1958, Kim dedicated much of her life to taking care of others as a wife, a mother, a daughter, a grandmother, a friend and a colleague. She was always willing to go the extra mile to offer assistance to anyone in need of a hug, a chat or a good meal and of course, some chewy cake. She met her husband Chris while they worked at Winn-Dixie corporate in New Orleans. After four months, they married and continued to love each other - and work for Winn-Dixie - for another 36 years. Following a promotion with Winn-Dixie, the Wickboldt's moved to Jacksonville in 1993. Although they have lived in Florida ever since, Kim's heart was always in Louisiana. It's been said that, "You can live in any city in America, but New Orleans is the only city that lives in you." Kim would agree. She enjoyed visiting family and friends there often. Her favorite visits included taking her children and her grandchildren to visit her family home and enjoy the sights and sounds of The Big Easy. She gained a love of baking while living in Louisiana and liked to make beautiful cakes for those she loved. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Kim and supported her and Chris. Following the mass, Kim will be laid to rest at Metairie Cemetery, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124. Family and friends are encouraged to share stories and photos in memory of Kim through this link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2196747080371869/. If preferred, an email has also been set up for those to correspond with the immediate family, [email protected] Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to June 1, 2019

