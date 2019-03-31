The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Kim Joseph Price

Kim Joseph Price entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 62 years old. Husband of Wanda Morris-Price; Father of Clezell Willis; Stepfather of Mark (Chantell) Morris, Jermey (Rosalyn) Morris and Jessica L. Morris; Son of the late Samuel and Evelyn Jourdan Price II; Brother of Sandra (Bruce) Johnson, Otis and Sidney Price and the late Samuel Price III; Brother-in-law of Cornell Alfred. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also priests and parishioners of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1923 St. Phillip Street, Rev. John Asare-Dankwah, celebrant. Church visitation from 9:00 a.m. until hour of service. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019
