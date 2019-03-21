Kim Theriot Orgeron, age 60, passed away on March 19, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Harvey, LA. She was retired from Jefferson Parish School Board, where she worked with special needs children for over 25 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Tommy Orgeron; her sons, Christopher Orgeron and Christian Orgeron (Sally); her Dad, Alvy "Pelou" Theriot; stepmom, Christine Theriot; stepdad, Frank DeLaOliva siblings, Kelly Guthrie (Mike), Jade Vegas (Teala), Ryan Theriot (Christy), and Crystal Daigrepont (Kevin); in-laws Malvin and Uella "Chick" Orgeron; sisters in law Patty Noble (Pat) and Sally Foret (Ricky); brothers in law Kim P. Orgeron (Sharon) and Jamie Orgeron (Dana). She is also survived by grandsons Cameron Orgeron and Hayden Orgeron; great grandson Natsu Orgeron; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mom, Betty DeLaOliva; grandparents Tracy and Helena Theriot and Homer and Jeanne Galley; and a brother Heath Vegas. In lieu of flowers, donations to (heart.org). In addition to her family and her work, she loved traveling, camping, and visiting the mountains particularly Gatlinburg, TN. She was a devoted and expressive fan of both LSU athletics and the New Orleans Saints. She also collected shot glasses as keepsakes of her many travels. She took life on her own terms, and always with that infectious smile. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary