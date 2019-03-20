Our son, Kody Allen Duhon, 34, went to be with his heavenly father, and reunited with his grandparents, Lena and Peter Rodrigue, and Dua and Corinne Duhon, his Uncle Angelo, his Uncle Don, and his cousin, baby Sarah, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was the loving and devoted father of Kamryn, age 8. Beloved son of Bernadette and Bruce Isbell, and Susie and Kenneth Duhon. He is the brother of Kenneth Duhon, II (Trista), Andrea Benoit (Brooks), David Isbell (Katy), and Jenna Kliebert (Lance). Uncle of Kenzie and Kate Duhon, Austin Roberts, Aidan and Caroline Benoit, Klaira Grace and Averi Isbell, and Mia Kliebert. He also leaves behind many friends who were like brothers, and many other relatives, associates and acquaintances. Kody's time on this earth was far too brief, but during that time, he touched too many lives to count. If he ever touched your life, please join us in celebrating his, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. VIRTUE STREET, in Chalmette. A visitation will be held from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM. A service will be held in Kody's honor at 2:00 PM. By his mother's request, and in lieu of flowers, please share with us a memory, a card, or a photo of yourself and Kody. A basket will be provided to gather these memories at the service. On behalf of Kody, please always remember to live life to the fullest, spread happiness to everyone you meet, and SMILE.STRONG.To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary