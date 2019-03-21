The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Kristina O. Riley

Kristina O. Riley Obituary
Kristina O. Riley, a manager for Dollar General and Shoe Department, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 33, on March 6, 2019. Born in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Idel Rhodes and Christopher Riley, Sr. Kristina entered into eternal rest along with, her son Ayden Riley and her niece De'Ryona Encalade both students at Boudreaux Elementary School. Nashawna Riley, Kristina's oldest daughter and a student at West Jeff High School passed away a few days later. Kristina Riley enjoyed playing with her kids, family and friends as all of the children were active in various activities including sports, ROTC, dance and flag teams. She was a great mother, high school graduate, was full of life and very outspoken. Kristina accepted Christ as her personal Savior and leaves to cherish her memories her children: Shawn Riley, Adrianna Riley; parents: Idel Rhodes, Christopher Riley, Sr.; great grandmother Leola Bean; grandparents Adam Encalade, Sr. and Melvina Williams, brothers and sisters: Kyaunte Gray, Christopher Encalade, and Rashanda Encalade, she is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, God-brothers/sisters, as well as two God kids, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, students, teachers, law enforcement, coworkers, fundraisers and the community who has supported our families as a whole, as well as pastors, officers and members of St. Stephens Baptist Church and all neighboring churches and parish churches are invited to attend a funeral services at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Stephens Baptist Church, 1738 L. B. Landry Ave., NOLA. Public Visitation will begin at 8:00 AM and last until 10:30 AM. Interment: Woodlawn Park Cemetery, Westwego, LA. Arrangements entrusted to D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil St, Gretna, LA 70053, please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
