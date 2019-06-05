Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaConia Trenise "Konnie Boo" Gordon. View Sign Service Information Bardell's Mortuary 3856 Louisiana 44 Mt. Airy , LA 70076 (985)-535-6837 Send Flowers Obituary

LaConia Trenise Gordon (Konnie Boo) entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2019 at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve, La at the age of 39. She was born March 25, 1980 to the union of James Gordon Sr. and Cora Lee Stockman Gordon. Konnie Boo as she was affectionately called, was one with a heart of gold. Her memories will live on through her with her four beautiful children, Her Daughters: Zaria RoCora & Zykia Romel Gordon, Zaige Lydell Scott; and her only Son: Zakyrus James Gordon; Stepmom: Linda Gordon Lumar; Siblings: James (Antoinette) Gordon Jr., Carmen (Gary Sr.) Lewis, Charlene (Jeffrey Sr.) Borne, Jacqueline (Dwayne) Williams, Darriel (Iriel) Gordon, LaShonda, Marissa, Tequila Gordon; and also cousin Kenyatie (Oscar) Nelson who was more like a sister; Grandmother: Viola Louis; Aunts: Mary Adams, Elouise Stockman, Geraldine Boudoin, Cynthia Bailey, Sandra Louis, Beverly Louis, Delores (Craig) Harris, Janice Louis, Regina (Darvie) Thomas, Theresa (Michael) McIntosh; Uncles: Joseph (Gloria) Stockman, Thomas (Marion) Gordon, Malcolm (Dina) Louis; God Parents: Hattie and Clarence Pryer Sr., Janet Rousell and Wilbert Milton; God Children: Maijah Williams, Nevaeh Revader, Serenity Borne, Aaron Robertson Jr., Ma'Kaj Celestine, Shemar Davis; and a host of family and friends. Laconia is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, A'Leah Korianna Scott: Grandparents: Lebora Narcisse and Armster Stockman Sr., Alma Clofer and Israel Gordon Sr.; Siblings: Primilla Gordon Louis and Rosalyn Denise Fiffie. Employees of Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home, Mending Heart International Family Worship Center, St. Mark B.C., St. John Parish School Board, St. John Assessor Office, Tri West Healthcare Alliance, Safe Zone, West St. John High Class of 1998 and all neighboring communities and churches are invited to join the family for the Homegoing Celebration at St. Mark Baptist Church, 132 Marquez St., Mt. Airy, LA 70076, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Oscar Nelson Sr officiating. Visitation 8:00 am until service time. Interment at Young Cemetery, West 3rd Street, Edgard, La. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985)535-6837. LaConia Trenise Gordon (Konnie Boo) entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2019 at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve, La at the age of 39. She was born March 25, 1980 to the union of James Gordon Sr. and Cora Lee Stockman Gordon. Konnie Boo as she was affectionately called, was one with a heart of gold. Her memories will live on through her with her four beautiful children, Her Daughters: Zaria RoCora & Zykia Romel Gordon, Zaige Lydell Scott; and her only Son: Zakyrus James Gordon; Stepmom: Linda Gordon Lumar; Siblings: James (Antoinette) Gordon Jr., Carmen (Gary Sr.) Lewis, Charlene (Jeffrey Sr.) Borne, Jacqueline (Dwayne) Williams, Darriel (Iriel) Gordon, LaShonda, Marissa, Tequila Gordon; and also cousin Kenyatie (Oscar) Nelson who was more like a sister; Grandmother: Viola Louis; Aunts: Mary Adams, Elouise Stockman, Geraldine Boudoin, Cynthia Bailey, Sandra Louis, Beverly Louis, Delores (Craig) Harris, Janice Louis, Regina (Darvie) Thomas, Theresa (Michael) McIntosh; Uncles: Joseph (Gloria) Stockman, Thomas (Marion) Gordon, Malcolm (Dina) Louis; God Parents: Hattie and Clarence Pryer Sr., Janet Rousell and Wilbert Milton; God Children: Maijah Williams, Nevaeh Revader, Serenity Borne, Aaron Robertson Jr., Ma'Kaj Celestine, Shemar Davis; and a host of family and friends. Laconia is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, A'Leah Korianna Scott: Grandparents: Lebora Narcisse and Armster Stockman Sr., Alma Clofer and Israel Gordon Sr.; Siblings: Primilla Gordon Louis and Rosalyn Denise Fiffie. Employees of Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home, Mending Heart International Family Worship Center, St. Mark B.C., St. John Parish School Board, St. John Assessor Office, Tri West Healthcare Alliance, Safe Zone, West St. John High Class of 1998 and all neighboring communities and churches are invited to join the family for the Homegoing Celebration at St. Mark Baptist Church, 132 Marquez St., Mt. Airy, LA 70076, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Oscar Nelson Sr officiating. Visitation 8:00 am until service time. Interment at Young Cemetery, West 3rd Street, Edgard, La. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985)535-6837. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close