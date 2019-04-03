Lakiesha Lynn Bordes departed life on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 43. She was born August 7, 1975 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was a member of Sixth Baptist Church of NOLA and A.G.O.B. Family Worship Center of Dallas, TX. She was the daughter of the late Nancy Bordes Williams, Larry Williams, and Rolan Duncan. Lakiesha was educated in the Orleans Parish school system. She leaves to cherish her daughters Dominique and Jabria Bordes, her only grandson Tristan Bordes, siblings Darlene Bordes, Tomeka Bush Ruffin (Karton), Vernon Bordes, Wylita Bordes, Larry Williams (Monic), Irianne Williams, and Cedric, Celi, and Kimberly Jackson. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and Friends of the Family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of Sixth Baptist Church of NOLA and A.G.O.B Family Worship Center of Dallas Texas are all invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Sixth Baptist Church 928 Felicity St. NOLA 70130 at 11:00am. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Interment in Holt Cemetery. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary