LaKunta Kente Williams entered into eternal rest at her residence on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 41. She was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Marrero, LA, and presently residing in Harvey, LA. La'Kunta was a graduate of John Ehret High School. Beloved wife of Morris "Wolfe" Williams. Devoted mother of Deondre Williams, Jamaaj Johns, Jamaal Johns, Ja'Ligra Johns, Jamaarii Johns, and Jalaaya Johns. Daughter of Mother: Diane Williams and the late Albert "JoeLip" Batiste Jr. Stepdaughter of the late Eric Wilson Sr. Granddaughter of the late Lucille Williams, West Audrey, Albert Batiste, Sr., and Geraldine Derosant. Sister of Christopher Williams, Milachi Williams, Sr., Yoktomyra Singleton, Ericka Williams and the late Anthony Williams, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service 6820 Westbank Expressway Marrero, LA on Thursday, April 11, 2019 @ 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above named parlor. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA.