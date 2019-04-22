|
Lana Martin-Jones on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 received her angel wings. Beloved wife of Jarmar Jones, Sr. Stepmother of Jarmar Jones, Jr. Daughter of Janice Martin and the late Warren Martin,Sr. Daughter in law of the late Erredene Davis. Sister of Amanda Henderson (Jeffery), Ramona Whitney (Michael), Manuel Martin, Samuel Martin (Malika), Warren Martin Jr., Dayton Peterson, Demetria Price (Kevin), Shawntel Anderson, Derick Martin and Kelly Ball. Granddaughter of the late Juanita Boutan and Curtis Boutan Sr.,Yvonne Moses and Joseph Martin, Sr. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service at St. James Methodist Church of LA, 1925 Ursuline Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 AM, Bishop Jose' Mathews of Circle Baptist Church, Baker LA, Officiating. Interment Providence Memorial Park. Visitation 9 AM until service time in the above named church. Please sign online guestbook at Charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 27, 2019