The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 St. Philip Street
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 581-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Lana Martin-Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lana Martin-Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lana Martin-Jones Obituary
Lana Martin-Jones on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 received her angel wings. Beloved wife of Jarmar Jones, Sr. Stepmother of Jarmar Jones, Jr. Daughter of Janice Martin and the late Warren Martin,Sr. Daughter in law of the late Erredene Davis. Sister of Amanda Henderson (Jeffery), Ramona Whitney (Michael), Manuel Martin, Samuel Martin (Malika), Warren Martin Jr., Dayton Peterson, Demetria Price (Kevin), Shawntel Anderson, Derick Martin and Kelly Ball. Granddaughter of the late Juanita Boutan and Curtis Boutan Sr.,Yvonne Moses and Joseph Martin, Sr. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service at St. James Methodist Church of LA, 1925 Ursuline Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 AM, Bishop Jose' Mathews of Circle Baptist Church, Baker LA, Officiating. Interment Providence Memorial Park. Visitation 9 AM until service time in the above named church. Please sign online guestbook at Charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
Download Now