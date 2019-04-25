Laquinta "Quinta" Hawkins, a New Orleans, resident, was unexpectedly but peacefully called home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was 42 years old. She was born on October 29, 1976 to Anthony Carter and the late Carolyn Hawkins. Laquinta graduated from George Washington Carver High school and later birthed her first and only love, her son, Ernest. Laquinta is remembered by her outspoken personality and her golden heart. Laquinta leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved son Ernest Hawkins; her father Anthony Carter; siblings Denise "Latrice" & Latasha Hawkins, and Lawrence Thomas Miller Jr.; step mother Pauline Carter, a host of step siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Laquinta is preceded in death by her mother Carolyn Hawkins, brother Royal Jones, grandmothers Emma Wilson and Margaret Carter, grandfathers Ernest Carter, great grandmother Ruby Rucker, uncles: Gregory Rucker, Errol Hawkins, Dwayne Hawkins and cousin Corey Perossier. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Friday, April 26, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Malcom Collins, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary