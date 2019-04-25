The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Laquinta Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laquinta "Quinta" Hawkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laquinta "Quinta" Hawkins Obituary
Laquinta "Quinta" Hawkins, a New Orleans, resident, was unexpectedly but peacefully called home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was 42 years old. She was born on October 29, 1976 to Anthony Carter and the late Carolyn Hawkins. Laquinta graduated from George Washington Carver High school and later birthed her first and only love, her son, Ernest. Laquinta is remembered by her outspoken personality and her golden heart. Laquinta leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved son Ernest Hawkins; her father Anthony Carter; siblings Denise "Latrice" & Latasha Hawkins, and Lawrence Thomas Miller Jr.; step mother Pauline Carter, a host of step siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Laquinta is preceded in death by her mother Carolyn Hawkins, brother Royal Jones, grandmothers Emma Wilson and Margaret Carter, grandfathers Ernest Carter, great grandmother Ruby Rucker, uncles: Gregory Rucker, Errol Hawkins, Dwayne Hawkins and cousin Corey Perossier. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Friday, April 26, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Malcom Collins, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Boyd Family Funeral Home
Download Now