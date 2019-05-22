Larry Christy AKA "LL" was born on February 16, 1961 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the union of the Late Hollis Christy Sr. And Leola Christy and passed away on Wednesday May 15, 2019. He was a native of New Orleans and he attended the Orleans Parish Schools. He was preceded in death by his father, Hollis Christy Sr., his niece Heavea'ni Setrez Christy, and grandparents. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Leola Christy, his five brothers Ronald (Subrina) Christy, Hollis Christy Jr., Gregory Christy, Kevin (Contessa) Christy, and Eric (Shawanda) Christy, Two sisters, Geraldine, Slyvie Ann, two daughters, Taisha, Achambi (Andrew) Berry-Fields, three grandsons and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Larry "LL" will be truly missed. If he was here today he would say "Man don't cry for me, I'm gone be alright". Visitation with family will be on Saturday May 25, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home 2120 Jackson Ave. from 11:00 a. m. t0 12:00 noon. Followed by Services at 12:00 noon. Private Burial. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC. IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019