Larry Gene Smith Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Claudia Kivell Smith for 61 years. Loving father of Deborah S. Turgeau (Steven), Brenda S. Schiro (Mark), Milton R. Smith Sr. (Diane) and the late Larry Smith Jr. Son of the late Arthur "Art" Smith and Dorothy Casey Smith. Brother of Linda Spangler (Gary), Sharon Spencer and Wayne Smith (Josie). Proud grandfather of Chantel Schiro, Mark Schiro Jr. (Jennifer), Joshua Turgeau and Milton R. Smith Jr. Great grandfather of Brenee Callais, Dylan Callais, Peyton Velazquez and Ethan Turgeau. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Larry was born in Syracuse, New York and was a resident of St. Bernard Parish for 64 years. He was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran. Larry retired from the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans after many years of dedicated service. He will be forever remembered and deeply missed by his family, friends and all of those whose lives he touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM- 1:00 PM. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest with military honors in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 24, 2019