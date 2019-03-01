Larry Hermann, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 38. Beloved son of Larry Hermann, Sr. and Rhonda Payne. Stepson of the late Patricia Hermann. Brother of Gary Hermann and Courtney Caves (Garrett). Uncle of Garrett and Gavin Caves. Grandson of Mildred Hermann and the late Charles Hermann, Sr., Albert Payne, Sr., and Geraldine Payne. Nephew of Charles Hermann, Jr., Michael Hermann (Tammy), Barry Hermann, Bernard Hermann, Monique Payne, Michele Everill (Rooke), Albert Payne, Jr., and Frank Payne. Also survived by numerous cousins and friends. Larry was born in Metairie and was raised in River Ridge, Harahan, and Metairie areas. In his free time, Larry enjoyed hanging out with his family & friends, playing volleyball at Coconut Beach, and writing poems. He attended St. Rita School in Harahan from 1986-1992 and graduated from Riverdale High School in 1999. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Monday, March 4, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM with a Funeral Mass starting at 3:00 PM followed by burial. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary