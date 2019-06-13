Larry Holmes was born December 30, 1953 to the Late Milton Homes Sr. and Mother Eliza W. Holmes in New Orleans, La. He departed this life on June 5, 2019 at the age of 64. He was proceeded in death by his father Milton Holmes Sr. of Gloster Mississippi, Milton Holmes Jr., Bobby Holmes, Charles Holmes, Marvin Holmes and the late Arthemise Holmes (Sister). He is survived by 4 sisters Donna Robinson, Loretta Holmes, Cynthia Burkes, and Marva Penn (Sam) 1. Aunt Melvina Davis 4 brothers Danny Holmes, (Sharlonda) Of Houston, Texas. Donald Holmes (Mary) Of Atlanta, Georgia. David Holmes (Tammie) Omaha, Nebraska. Ronald Holmes and Michael Holmes. Four nieces Katrina Cook, (Ronald) Karen Stampley, Monique Stevens, Melvina Taylor and Maria Trepagnier (Steve) and Trenice Bickham, and a host of nieces, nephews, relative and friends. The services will be held at Heritage Funeral Directors 4101 St. Claude Avenue. New Orleans La. 70117. The viewing will held from 9am until 11am.The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone who showed their gratitude and support during their time of need.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019