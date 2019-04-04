Larry James Brown departed this life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 74. He was a native of Westwego, LA and a resident of Opelousas, LA. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School and a retired heavy equipment operator. Beloved husband of Sybil Williams Brown. Loving father of Charles Mosby, Angela Landry, Réal Brown, Tarase Carter, and Shannon Williams. Son of the late James Brown and Mildred Brown. Brother of Maxine Brown, Linda Brown, Lyle Brown and Lenore Griffin; also survived by 15 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members, of True Vine Baptist Church and all neighboring churches; Lincoln High School Class of 1963 are invited to attend the Funeral Service at True Vine Baptist Church, 249 Sala Ave. Westwego, LA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Leander Johnson, officiating. Viewing will be held from 8:00a.m.-10:00a.m. ONLY at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangement by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary