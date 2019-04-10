|
Larry Joseph Oliver passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019 at the age of 25. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Deirdre Oliver, a brother Walter Claiborn, Jr. and nephew Trayvon Oliver. Relatives and friends of the family also Pastors, Officers and members of St. Andrew Episcopal Church are invited to attend the funeral service at 11:00am on Saturday April 13, 2019 at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 1031 S. Carrollton Avenue. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019