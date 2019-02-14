Larry Louis DeCuire, Sr. was born on November 22, 1941 in New Orleans, LA. He entered into eternal rest on February 7, 2019 at the age of 77. He was the 5th child of 10 to Leo F. DeCuire, Sr. and Mary Ellen DeCuire. He was the devoted husband of Toni A. DeCuire. Loving father of Lisa DeCuire Brown (Edward), Larry L. DeCuire, Jr., Junell M. DeCuire (Derek) and Michelle Felo. He was the loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 6 great-grandchildren. Larry is also the loving brother of three sisters: Gail DeCuire Ford, Mary Ellen Jones, and Ann Washington. Preceded in death by parents Leo and Mary Ellen DeCuire, siblings; Leo F. DeCuire, Jr., Linda DeCuire, Ronald DeCuire, Juanita Osaya, Joycelyn D. Smith and Carolyn DeCuire. Larry was also a loving uncle, brother-in-law and friend to those who knew and loved him. Larry attended St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and made many friends. He retired as a foreman supervisor from Lockhead Martin. Larry had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank all of those who shared their love and condolences to us all. Especially Lockhead Martin, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Charter High School, Local 3000 Long-Shoreman, Winn-Dixie 1405, and St. Joseph the Worker C.C. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 455 Ames Blvd., Marrero, LA 70072. Service times listed below. Father Eugene F. Jacques, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery & Mausoleum, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave., NOLA 70112. Visitation 8:00 A.M. Recitation of Rosary 8:45 A.M. Celebration of Life 9:15 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd/owners. (504) 282-0600. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary