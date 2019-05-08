LaShawn Marie Charles was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 38. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. LaShawn was a graduate of John Ehret High School and attend Delagado Community College Westbank where she studied Psychology. Devoted daughter of Rev. Liroy P. Charles, Sr. and Loretta Horton Charles. Granddaughter of Lizzie Mae Charles, and the late Hammond Charles, Sr., Herbert Jackson, Jr., Nelson Walker, and Bertha Davis Horton. Sister of Liroy Charles, II, Shan James, and the late Kenyon Patrick Charles, LaToya Michelle Charles, and Baby Angel. Aunt of Caitlin Ashley Charles and Liroy Charles, III. Niece of the late Darryl Davis, Sgt. Neal Charles, and Muchell Charles. Cousin of the late Terrence Horton. Goddaughter of Carolyn Thomas, also survived by 8 aunts, 8 uncles, and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Asbury Methodist Church, Second Baptist Church, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Second Nazarene Baptist Church, St. Mary's Baptist Church, Holy Ground Sanctuary International Ministries, and all Westside Association churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church 1249 LeBoeuf St. Algiers, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Dudley Watson officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019