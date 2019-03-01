Laura Ann Fanguy, 73, passed away at Touro Infirmary on February 22, 2019. She was born in Houma, to Donald J. and Marie B. Fanguy on November 2, 1945. She was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. Laura received a bachelors degree and a masters degree from University of Southwestern Louisiana (University of Louisiana- Lafayette) and remained in Lafayette teaching English and yearbook at Carencro High School for several years. Later, moving to New Orleans, her career choices explored a few different opportunities. In her healthier years, Laura enjoyed travel to Europe and the western U.S. Also, Jazz Fest was one of her favorite times of the year in New Orleans. Laura is survived by her older sister, Jacquelyn Fanguy Schmidt, nieces Gretchen Schmidt Anderson of Parker, CO and Katherine Schmidt Carlock, of River Ridge, LA and a nephew, Engel H Schmidt, III of Houston, TX. While suffering several health issues the last few years, Gretchen would like to thank the staff at Home Care Solutions, especially Georganna Leavesly, the staff at St. Margaret's Bellville, especially Monique Cheatham and Tychelle Landry and especially Dr. Tye Arnett and the team at Touro that worked so hard in Laura's last minutes. Services will be private and interment at St. Francis #2 Mausoleum in Houma. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.LeitzEaganFuneralHome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary