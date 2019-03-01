The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
For more information about
Laura Fanguy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Fanguy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Ann Fanguy


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laura Ann Fanguy Obituary
Laura Ann Fanguy, 73, passed away at Touro Infirmary on February 22, 2019. She was born in Houma, to Donald J. and Marie B. Fanguy on November 2, 1945. She was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. Laura received a bachelors degree and a masters degree from University of Southwestern Louisiana (University of Louisiana- Lafayette) and remained in Lafayette teaching English and yearbook at Carencro High School for several years. Later, moving to New Orleans, her career choices explored a few different opportunities. In her healthier years, Laura enjoyed travel to Europe and the western U.S. Also, Jazz Fest was one of her favorite times of the year in New Orleans. Laura is survived by her older sister, Jacquelyn Fanguy Schmidt, nieces Gretchen Schmidt Anderson of Parker, CO and Katherine Schmidt Carlock, of River Ridge, LA and a nephew, Engel H Schmidt, III of Houston, TX. While suffering several health issues the last few years, Gretchen would like to thank the staff at Home Care Solutions, especially Georganna Leavesly, the staff at St. Margaret's Bellville, especially Monique Cheatham and Tychelle Landry and especially Dr. Tye Arnett and the team at Touro that worked so hard in Laura's last minutes. Services will be private and interment at St. Francis #2 Mausoleum in Houma. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.LeitzEaganFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now