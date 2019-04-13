Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Glynn Cahill. View Sign

Laura Glynn Cahill passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday evening, April 12, 2019 at Cornerstone Village South in Lafayette at the age of 68. A service remembering her life will be held at a later date. Survivors include her mother, Evelyn Mann Cahill; her brother, Kelly Theron Cahill and his wife Marsha; her nephew, Dr. Kelly Theron Cahill Jr. and his wife Kelly; her niece, Ashley Cahill Noto and her husband Chris; and three great nieces, Payton and Avery Noto, Audrey Cahill; and two great nephews, William and Bennett Cahill. Laura was preceded in death by her father, Theron Gerald Cahill. A resident of Covington, Louisiana for twenty-two years, Laura was a Volunteer Coordinator for Hospice. She loved helping others, caring for animals, and brightened many lives with her volunteer activities. She will be deeply missed. Memorial contributions can be made in Laura Glynn Cahill's name to your favorite animal aid organization.

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.

