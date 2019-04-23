Laura Lee "Lolli" Foret passed away on April 9, 2019 in Sudbury Massachusetts. Born on July 12, 1949 to her loving parents the late Oscar Harvey Owens and the late Lillian Robertson Owens. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Ken and Lolli's pride and joy son Scott. She leaves behind a sister Jo Ann Owens and two nieces Alyson Keller and Heather Ferrell. Lolli was raised in Broadmoor at the Owens family home on S. Lopez Street. Lolli attended Wilson Elementary, McMain Jr. High and Fortier High School. She graduated with a BS from LSU as a Medical Technologist. Lolli was a gifted student a member of the National Honor Society as well as an accomplished piccolo player. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 10am until 11am at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA. Services will follow visitation and burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to made in her honor to Laura "Lolli" Foret Fund for the National MS Foundation research effort to find a cure for MS. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary