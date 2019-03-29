The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Laura Ann Ryals Sbisa was born June 29, 1942 in New Orleans, LA and passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:37pm at Ochsner Hospital, Jefferson, LA following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence L. Ryals and Mae Gordon Ryals Richard, her brother Lawrence L. "Larry" Ryals and her brother-in-law Ronald R. "Ronnie" Sbisa. She is survived by her loving husband Bernard V. "Bud" Sbisa, to whom she was married over 55 years; her two loving daughters, Stephanie Elaine Sbisa and Laurie Lynn Sbisa (Chad Cantrelle); and her three grandchildren who were the loves of her life, Tristan, Sullivan and Meadow Cantrelle; her sisters-in-law Theresa Divine Sbisa and Nell Ryals. Laura was a resident of Metairie, LA for the past 50 years. Private services were held. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019
