Laura Wattigny Duggan peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of 59 years to Thomas Duggan, Sr. Daughter of the late John Wattigny, Sr. and Thelma Sinatra Wattigny. Loving and devoted mother of Thomas Duggan, Jr. (Miranda) and Wendy Duggan Koster (Glenn). Loving Grandmother of Christina Duggan LeBlanc (Phillip), Shaun Duggan (Blair) and Jacob Koster. Great Grandmother of Derek Duggan, Lillian Duggan, Harrison LeBlanc and Wyatt LeBlanc. Beloved sister of Lynn Wattigny and the late John M. Wattigny, Jr. Laura is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong resident of Algiers. The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to Passages Hospice for their love and care given to Laura. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 1300 Vallette Street, Algiers, LA on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 9 to June 11, 2019