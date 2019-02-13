Laural Skinner Bass, age 74, died on January 12, 2019 at 3:46 pm at East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, LA. She was surrounded by dear family and friends as she drew her last breath. She was born on August 10, 1944 in New Iberia, LA to Ray O'Nean and Anna Mae (Delcambre) Skinner. She was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High in 1962 and dearly loved all of her classmates. She reconnected with her high school sweetheart many years later, George Lawrence Bass, and they were married in 1974. He preceded her in death in 1994. She is survived by her sister, Wanda (Tommy) Trotter; children Kurt Bass, Tara (Rob) Zaabel, Karen (Carol) Cantrelle, Tony (Renee`) Bass, Debra (Dennis) King. The joy of her life was her grandchildren/great-grandchildren whom she bragged about on a daily basis- Adam Jr., Mary, Elise, Olivia, Derrick (William), Kristen (Elizabeth, Ariel), Sadie, and Tony Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was a resident of Metairie, LA for the past 17 years but resided in Houma, LA for many years prior to that. She worked as a bookkeeper for Solutient Corporation since 1993. She truly loved her job and loved all of her past and present coworkers. Sadly, she spent many of her last days at East Jefferson General Hospital, but she came to befriend and love many of the employees there and was always very thankful for the care and kindness they provided for her. Her family invites you to attend her celebration of life at L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Saturday, February 16, 2019 with a church service at 3:00 p.m. Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Please share your memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary