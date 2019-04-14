Laure Calcagno Benenate passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 79 peacefully at her home. She was a native of Montz, she resided in New Orleans and Chalmette for many years but ultimately returned home to Montz, where she currently resided. Laure was preceded in death by her beloved husband Nathan "Benny" Benenate. Mother of Lori B. Weems (Cliff), Sandra B Genzale (Brian Guidry) and Natalie J. Benenate. Grandmother of Ryan Weems and Madison Genzale. Daughter of the late Salvadore "Sam" Calcagno Sr. and Loney Dupuy Calcagno. Sister of Joseph Calcagno (Sherry), Salvadore Calcagno Jr., Rose Faucheaux (Daniel), sister-in-law Carrie Calcagno, and her late brother Charles Calcagno (Anna Lee) and her late sister Santa Mae Chester (Ray). She is also survived by 3 step grandchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren. Laure leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and family members who will miss her greatly. Much appreciation to all of those who were always there to help her out. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, 821 Fourth St. Norco, LA 70079 on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11Am. A visitation will begin at 8:320am until service time. Interment will follow at St. Roch No.1 Cemetery in New Orleans, La . To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary