Laurence O'Mahoney unexpectedly passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Larry was born on August 4, 1955 to Joseph Vincent O'Mahoney and Rose Ackerman O'Mahoney in Summit, NJ. Larry joins his parents, two of his siblings, and his daughter Kelly in the presence of the Lord. Larry is survived by his wife, Susan Rosvally O'Mahoney, and his children, Danielle Elisabeth Phillips, Sean Joseph O'Mahoney and Heather Marie O'Mahoney, as well as numerous siblings and their families. Larry was happily retired and enjoyed life to his last minute. He started the nonprofit, Kelly Kicking Cancer, with his family and worked hard to raise money to fight brain cancer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Catholic Burial at St Joseph's Abbey, 75376 River Rd, St Benedict, LA 70457 on Friday June 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The visitation will be held at Bagnell Funeral Home 75212 Hwy 437 Covington, Louisiana 70435 from 6:00p.m. until 8:00pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Interment will follow at St Joseph Abbey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kelly Kicking Cancer, PO Box 1034, Mandeville, LA 70470-1034 or online at www.kellykickingcancer.org. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home. To view and sign the family guest book please visit www.bagnellfuneralhome.com.