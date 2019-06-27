Larry Helouin, age 91, passed away Wednesday, June 26 at the Carpenter House. A native of Baton Rouge, Larry worked for Bell South and AT&T before retiring. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and was very active in their 'Hug-a-bear' project. Larry loved spending time at his camp on Belle River, fly-fishing for bream in the spillway, and Thursday night suppers on the river with all his Pierre Part friends. He was a member of St Louis King of France Catholic Church. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Scardina Helouin, and his daughter, Julie Helouin Guerin. He is survived by his daughter Cheri and husband Jimmy Clark of Denham Springs, Son Chris of Tuscon, AZ, and son-in-law Glen Guerin of Baton Rouge. Larry had 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, B.R. Saturday, June 29th, 10:00am, service at 11:00.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019