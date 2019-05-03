Lawrence "Larry" Dulcich passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 76. He was the beloved husband of Jane Petty Dulcich; loving father of Tatia Thibodeaux (Charles) and Todd Dulcich (Jennifer); grandfather of Blake and Alexis; brother of Richard J. Dulcich (Deborah); son of the late Lawrence Nicholas and Vivian Lorenzen Dulcich. Larry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. His passion was spending time with his grandchildren, woodworking, golfing, and fishing. Larry was employed by Engine Monitor, Inc. for the past 38 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home (in Metairie Cemetery), 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Larry's memory to Children's Hospital, 200 Henry Clay Ave., New Orleans, LA 70118. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 6, 2019