Lawrence Francis Joseph Sr., age 88, rejoiced out of this world on Monday, May 6, 2019. Lefty was a Veteran of the US Army and such a Joy to be around. He is preceded in death by his 2nd wife, Rita Joseph; parents, Joe and Lucy Joseph; and 4 siblings, Peter Victory, Joseph Washington, Bernard Joseph, and Lucille J. Lee. Lawrence leaves to cherish his memories his 2 children, Karen J. Davis (Dwayne) and Lawrence Joseph Jr. (LaToya); stepdaughter, Sheila Hilton; 9 grandchildren, Korian, Kadija, Dwayne Jr., Tomari, Jaland, Kolby, Malika, Tiffany, and Brandon; 2 siblings, Richard Joseph and Mary L. Stewart; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 10:00AM, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 919 Cambronne St, NOLA with Father Chuck Andrus SSJ officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment Carrollton Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of Professional Funeral Services, "Celebrating Life," 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116; 504-948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019