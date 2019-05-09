Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Francis "Lefty" Joseph Sr.. View Sign Service Information Professional Funeral Services Inc 1449 N Claiborne Ave New Orleans , LA 70116 (504)-948-7447 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Francis Joseph Sr., age 88, rejoiced out of this world on Monday, May 6, 2019. Lefty was a Veteran of the US Army and such a Joy to be around. He is preceded in death by his 2nd wife, Rita Joseph; parents, Joe and Lucy Joseph; and 4 siblings, Peter Victory, Joseph Washington, Bernard Joseph, and Lucille J. Lee. Lawrence leaves to cherish his memories his 2 children, Karen J. Davis (Dwayne) and Lawrence Joseph Jr. (LaToya); stepdaughter, Sheila Hilton; 9 grandchildren, Korian, Kadija, Dwayne Jr., Tomari, Jaland, Kolby, Malika, Tiffany, and Brandon; 2 siblings, Richard Joseph and Mary L. Stewart; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 10:00AM, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 919 Cambronne St, NOLA with Father Chuck Andrus SSJ officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment Carrollton Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of Professional Funeral Services, "Celebrating Life," 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116; 504-948-7447.

