Dr. Lawrence Garvey Bole, a retired Doctor of Internal Medicine, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at home with family. Dr. Bole was 93 years old, a lifelong resident of New Orleans and a 1947 Graduate Of Louisiana State University School Of Medicine. He was preceded in death by, his father, Thomas J. Bole, mother, Mary Garvey Bole, and his brother, T.J. Bole. Survivors Include his wife, Louise Kugler Bole, a daughter Susan Bole Trenticosta (Joe) a son Paul T. Bole (Michelle Morgan), three grandchildren, Caroline Trenticosta Shipp (Jonathan), Elizabeth Trenticosta, Meghan Trenticosta, a great-grandchild, Lucy Wren Shipp and many nieces and nephews. His body was donated to the Bureau of Anatomical Services. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church at a later date. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 12 to May 13, 2019

