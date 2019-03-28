Lawrence ("Larry") Henry Pavur went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2019, after a brief illness. Born September 5th, 1924, he was the son of Joseph Henry Pavur, and Anna Tabazek Pavur. Larry was the brother of the late Joseph Pavur, Edward Pavur, Mary Ann Moffett, Carol Pavur, Mildred Hattier, and James Pavur. Larry was a native of New Orleans, and relocated to Baker, LA following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. For the past two years he has been a resident of the Louisiana War Veterans Home, in Jackson, Louisiana. He was voted "Resident of the Month", by his peers, in January 2018. Larry was a World War II Combat Veteran, and earned a distinguished record in the Navy while directly seeing action in several (5 Major & 2 Minor) amphibious beach landings, of Japanese held islands, in the Pacific Theater. In doing so, he earned numerous Commendation Medals and a Unit Citation. Larry was a Charter Member of the National WW2 Museum in New Orleans, and was an active Life Member of his local chapters of the VFW and the American Legion. Upon leaving the Navy, Larry became co-owner of Pavur Shoe Store in New Orleans. His lifelong interests included reading and history. He was also deeply religious. The things that he was most proud of were his family, his military service, and the success of his business. He is remembered for his constant smile, quick wit, and excellent sense of humor. He was preceded in death by Cora ("Kay") Joubert Pavur, loving wife of 65 years. He is survived by his sons; Scott Pavur of Baker LA, and Bradd Pavur and wife Catherine of Raleigh, NC. He has two grandchildren, Stephanie and Jonathan Pavur. He especially wanted to acknowledge close family friend Gary Gleason, who he often referred to as his "third son". He was a man of great faith, a kind and loving father and grandfather. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at the Louisiana War Veterans Home, especially to his good friends Crystal Fontenot (staff), Don Meyers, and Dan Garrett. Larry's funeral will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Saturday, March 30th. Visitation begins at 11:30 AM, The Recitation of the Rosary at 2:00 PM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow, adjacent to the chapel, in the All Saints Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary