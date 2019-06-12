The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Lawrence Alexander
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery
Edgard, LA
Lawrence Joseph Alexander, Jr., age 82 was born on June 11, 1936 and passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Son of the late Lorenza Edward Saul and Lawrence Alexander, Sr. Stepson of Rose Alexander. Husband of 1ST Wife, Audria Alexander. Devoted Companion of the late Shirley Martin. Husband of 2nd Wife, Janie Thompson. Father of Gregory (Gloria) Alexander, Sr., Dwan (Ned) Robinson, Dan, Thresa Thompson, Chad, Tyrone, James, Lawrence (Kanisha) Alexander Jr., Taska (Francis) Quaye and the late Keith Alexander and Lawrence Christopher Alexander. Brother of Evelyn Jackson, Yvonne Minor (Oscar), Diane Kelly (David), Paulette Cob, Stacy Harris, Monica LaSalle (Hilton), Ethel Mae Jarrow, Beverly Saul, Nashid Salahuddin (Irene), Tyrone Alexander (Lou Annie), Ray Alexander (Lisa), Carter Alexander, Nelle, James Saul and Arthur Jarrow and the late Emma Lou Watson, Ronald Alexander, Brad Alexander, Santilla Favorite and Ralph Favorite. Brother-in-law of Harold Lou Watson. Also survived by a host Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest and Parishioners of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, June 14, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home 2120 Jackson Ave. from 10:30 am until 11:30 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 11:30 am. Interment St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery-Edgard, LA @ 2:00 pm. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019
