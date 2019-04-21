Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence "Larry" Kass Jr.. View Sign

Lawrence Kass, Jr. (Larry) passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 65 surrounded by his loving family. He was a resident and native of New Orleans,LA. Larry is survived by his devoted wife Vanessa Breaux and beloved children Jamie Kass and Jason Kass (Julie). He is the grandfather of Joel Kass, Justin Richardson, Jayden Kass, Leah Kass, and Alexander Kass; son of Barbara Herzog Kass and the late Lawrence Kass, Jr.; brother of Sharon Peppo, Lauren McGinnis (Thomas), Nancy Kass, Marian Pieno (Larry), Kerry Kass, Gregory Kass (Mary), and Patrick Kass. Larry was employed at the Royal Sonesta Hotel as the Director of Banquets and Catering. Larry will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Church located at 3368 Esplanade Ave in New Orleans. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the same location. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.

