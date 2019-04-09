Layla Huda Helou passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 67 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Layla was born in Homs, Syria, and immigrated to the United States with her husband, Elias, after getting married in 1977. She was a resident of New Orleans and a parishioner of St. Basil Antiochian Orthodox Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Hend; and loving husband of 24 years, Dr. Elias Helou. She is survived by her daughter, Diana and fiancé Timothy Wright; her sons, John, James (Heather), and Robert (Courtney); her sisters, Daad and Mouna; her brothers, Sabah and Suliaman "Sam"; and her beloved grandchildren Elias, Christopher, and Andrew. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. and a graveside service will follow the funeral at All Saints, Mausoleum. Memorial donations in memory of Layla may be made to or the Louisiana SPCA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary