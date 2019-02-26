Layton Laurent Jr. passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was 63 years old and a resident of Marrero, LA. Beloved husband of Carmelita Alombro Laurent. Son of Layton Laurent Sr. and the late Shirley Fernandez Laurent. Loving and devoted father to Lauren Laurent DeSalvo (Jake). Poppa to Blaze Michael and Khloe Loren. Brother of Michel Laurent Sr. (Darlene) and the late Eliska Laurent. Grandson of the late George and Rachel Laurent Sr. and John Fernandez and Lena Fernandez Curol. He is survived by his Godson, Michel Laurent Jr., his Paran George Laurent Jr., many cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many friends. For most of his life, starting at a young age, Layton took pride in working as a butcher at the family business, Laurent's Inc. He was a member of the American Legion. Layton is leaving behind his wife, Carmelita of 38 years who was his best friend and caretaker. He was always the happiest when surrounded by his grandbabies, Blaze and Khloe who loved their Poppa dearly. Friends of Layton and members of the Italian-American Society of Jefferson are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6PM until 10PM. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 8AM until 11AM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary