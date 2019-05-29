|
L.C. Singleton went home to God on Thursday May23,2019 at 1:06am. Son of the late Willie Singleton Sr. and Ollie Richardson McDaniel. Father of Gilder Singleton Daggs, Pamela Singleton Jones, Nedra Hookfin and the late Debra Singleton Asadullah, Louis Charles Singleton and Lisa Doxey. Father-in-law of Pastor Louis Daggs and Carey Jones. Brother of Earnestine Green, Willie Singleton Jr., Michael Scott and the late Celestine Dangerfield and Alton Singleton. Also survived by 20 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great great Grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services at Eastside Pentecostal Church of God in Christ 44380 S. Range Rd. Hammond, La 70401 on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 12pm, Visitation 11am. Rev. Louis Carter Jr. officiating. Interment Rocky Hill AME Church Cemetery 151 Rocky Hill Church Rd. Amite, La 70422. Amite, La 70422. Arrangements by Majestic Mortuary Service. 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, New Orleans, La. 70113 (504) 523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019