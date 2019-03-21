|
|
LC Thornton passed away peacefully at his home on March 14, 2019 at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his parents Malcus and Gladys Jenkins-Thornton; brothers Albert and Clydell Thornton; nephew Jeffrey Davis. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife Betty Boyd-Thornton; his devoted and loving daughter Lisa B. Simmons; son: Joe L Taylor; stepsons: Michael and David Boyd; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 7 brothers; 5 sisters. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Pleasant Valley Church of God in Christ, 2194 Matthews Road, Tylertown Ms., on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation begins at 10:30 am until service time. Interment in church cemetery.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019