The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 ST PHILIP ST
New Orleans, LA 70116-2936
(504) 581-4411
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Valley Church of God in Christ
2194 Matthews Road
Tylertown, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Valley Church of God in Christ
2194 Matthews Road
Tylertown, MS
LC Thornton passed away peacefully at his home on March 14, 2019 at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his parents Malcus and Gladys Jenkins-Thornton; brothers Albert and Clydell Thornton; nephew Jeffrey Davis. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife Betty Boyd-Thornton; his devoted and loving daughter Lisa B. Simmons; son: Joe L Taylor; stepsons: Michael and David Boyd; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 7 brothers; 5 sisters. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Pleasant Valley Church of God in Christ, 2194 Matthews Road, Tylertown Ms., on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation begins at 10:30 am until service time. Interment in church cemetery.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
