Leah Lange Chase passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the age of 96. She is survived by her children, Stella Reese (Wayne, Sr.), Edgar "Dooky" Chase, III (Alva), and Leah Kamata; son-in-law, James J.V. Haydel, Jr.; sisters, Grace Smith, Sylvia Lange, Yvette Goins, Adonicia Dawson, Eula Toca, and Janice Waddy; brother, Hayes Lange (Eura); 16 grandchildren, James Haydel, III (Leslie), Victor Haydel, Chase Haydel (Nia), Tracie H. Griffin (Michael), Kimberly R. Buckner, Trevor Chase, Travis Chase (Chastity), Wayne Reese (Kylynn), Myla R. Poree (Albert), David Haydel (Melanie), Eve Marie Haydel, Edgar "Dooky" Chase, IV (Gretchen), Robert Haydel, Chase Kamata and Alfred Reese. She is also survived by 28 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hortensia and Charles Lange, Sr.; husband, Edgar "Dooky" Chase, Jr., her daughter, Emily Chase Haydel; grandson, Nathan Haydel; sisters, Cleo Baham and Eleanor Ferrouillet, and her brother, Charles Lange. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Visitation at Xavier University Convocation Hall, 7910 Stroelitz Street on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 am until 4:30 pm; Celebration of Life at 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1923 St. Phillip St on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 12:00 pm with Father Asari, Celebrant. Visitation will begin at 8:00 am until 10:30 am followed by Rosary. Interment: St. Louis Cemetery No 3. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 10, 2019