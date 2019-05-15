Leander Otto Gottschalk passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the age of 82 at his home in Goodbee, Louisiana, with his family by his side. Leander was also known as Dad, Pops, Pawpaw, Lee, and Lanny. He was born on October 21, 1936, to George and Eva (Bush) Gottschalk in Goodbee, LA. He graduated from Covington High School, class of 1955. Lee enlisted in the Army and served two years in Germany. Upon his return home he began his 44-year-long career at Piccadilly Cafeteria in Baton Rouge, LA. Here he met Helen Kropog, his wife of 56 years, affectionately known to him as Polar Bear. In 1963, they relocated to Houston, TX, where their sons Jeff (1963) and Guy (1965) were born, and in 1970, to Jackson, MS, where they made many friends during the 33 years they spent there. He and Helen retired to Louisiana in 2003 and settled in Goodbee, just across the field from the log cabin where Lee was born. He enjoyed living at the homestead with Helen and spent his retirement visiting with family and friends. Lee is predeceased by his parents, George and Eva; sisters Doris (Herman) and Linda "Duck"(Keith); and brothers Philip "Dosie"(Lela) and George "Potts." Lee is survived by his sister June "June Bug"(Jay) and brother Theodore"A.C."(Madeline), along with numerous nieces and nephews; his wife Helen "Polar Bear"; sons Jeffery (Lisa) and Guy (Deborah); grandchildren Emily (Ryan), Brian, and Mark (Fana); and great-grandsons Thomas and Sycamore. A Celebration of his life will be held at Live Oak Missionary Church 78273 Hwy. 1077 Folsom, LA, on May 18, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by service at 11 a.m., and continuing at Bennett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Live Oak Missionary Church in Lee's name. Donations may be sent to: Live Oak Missionary, Attention Jim Morris, 21370 Hwy. 1062, Loranger, LA. 70466. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019