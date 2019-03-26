|
Lee Andrew Longs departed this life on Monday, March 18, 2019 at his residence. Son of the late Junior Longs and Louise D. Marcell. He is survived by three brothers, two sisters, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Longs was also preceded in death by two sisters and one brother in law. A Celebration of life honoring Mr. Lee Andrew Longs will be held in the Chapel of the Roses of Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70116 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 PM. Interment PRIVATE. Visitation 1 PM IN THE CHAPEL. Please sign guestbook online at charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019