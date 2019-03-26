The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charbonnet Family Services
4917 Judge Perez Dr
Violet, LA 70092
(504) 581-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Longs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Andrew Longs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lee Andrew Longs Obituary
Lee Andrew Longs departed this life on Monday, March 18, 2019 at his residence. Son of the late Junior Longs and Louise D. Marcell. He is survived by three brothers, two sisters, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Longs was also preceded in death by two sisters and one brother in law. A Celebration of life honoring Mr. Lee Andrew Longs will be held in the Chapel of the Roses of Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70116 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 PM. Interment PRIVATE. Visitation 1 PM IN THE CHAPEL. Please sign guestbook online at charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charbonnet Family Services
Download Now