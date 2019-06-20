A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9:00am at Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church in New Orleans for Mr. Lee Nicholas Frazier, 54. Born and raised in New Orleans Lee left this earthly life for his heavenly home on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 7:01pm at Touro Hospital in New Orleans, following a brief illness. Mr. Frazier leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Latonia Smith Frazier, three aunts Jeanette Williams Landry (Reverend Reginald) of LaPlace, LA, Charlotte Caines Pittman (Willie) of Houston, TX, and Cheryl Caines Spann (Elder Miles) of New Orleans, LA; three uncles; Ellis Caines of Houston, TX, Richard Caines of Lafayette, LA and Michael Caines of New Orleans, LA; also, a special, dear and close friend, E. J. Brown and host of cousins and friends. He now joins in glory his parents Spencer and Joyce Paris Frazier and his maternal grandparents, Wilson Paris, Sr. and Frances Chatman Paris Caines. Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church, 6978 Martin Drive, New Orleans, LA 70126
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019