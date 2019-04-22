The Most Rev. Lee Stephen Mc Colloster, S.S.B. (Metropolitan Archbishop Paul) fell asleep in the Lord on April 14, 2019 at the age of 71. He had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer. Born at Hotel Dieu in New Orleans, Lee was raised in Metairie and graduated from St. Christopher Grammar School. He attended St. Joseph Seminary in St. Benedict, LA and was a graduate of St. Aloysius High School. Lee received his bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University of New Orleans. He received his law degree from Loyola University School of Law. Lee was ordained a Mitered Archpriest of the Society of Clerks Secular of Saint Basil, was Vicar General of the Orthodox Catholic Church of the Americas, and was ordained as Metropolitan Archbishop Paul of Orleans, The Society of Clerks Secular of Saint Basil, more commonly known as The Basilian Fathers. He was the founder and pastor of the Holy Innocents Orthodox Church, which was originally located in Harahan, Louisiana and moved to Holden, Louisiana shortly after Hurricane Katrina. He was editor of "Reunion", a religious publication. Lee loved his family and friends and enjoyed organizing his annual family re-union. He unfailingly remembered everyone on their birthdays with prayers and a Mass card. He enjoyed communicating with people and was a lifelong amateur radio operator (WA5DRK). His full-out zest for life and easy laugh will be highly cherished memories for all who love him. Lee is preceded in death by his father, Elias Alison Mc Colloster. He is survived by his mother, Rita Rennette Bernard Mc Colloster, his daughter Patricia Mc Colloster Galmiche, son-in-law Huey Galmiche, grandson Hunter, brothers Michael (Naomi), and Patrick (Thu), sisters Christine Romalewski (Robert), Laurie Freyder, and Marian Montelepre (Robert). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Interment in St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery, Covington. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary