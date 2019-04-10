Lena Marie Giardina Pizzo, 94, passed peacefully on April 8, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 29, 1924 and lived her life as a devout Catholic. Lena graduated from St Joseph Academy of New Orleans in 1942 and was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Church and more recently, St. Ann Church and Shrine in Metairie. She loved being a mother and visiting with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of her favorite pastimes was watching Chicago Cubs baseball games as well as watching her hometown Saints, Pelicans and LSU Tigers. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Paul A. "Red" Pizzo. "MawMaw" is survived by her four children: Victor (Kathleen), Catherine Boudet (William), Patricia Danna (Vincent), and Paul (Deborah); her grandchildren: Bryan Boudet, Jeffrey Pizzo, Brad Boudet, Dr. Ashley Boudet, Gregory Pizzo, Douglas Danna, Amanda B. Williams, Rebecca D. Meliezer, Charles McLoughlin, Jonathan Pizzo, Victoria Pizzo, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Batiste and Catherine Giardina, her brothers, Ralph and Batiste "Buddy" Giardina, Jr. and is survived by her sister, Maria "Mickie" Bayer. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral mass in the chapel at Leitz Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held 11.00 am until the time of the mass. Interment immediately following at St. Louis Cemetery #3 in New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to your favorite organization that helps fight cancer. Condolences may be offered online at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary