Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lenora Bealer Whitney. View Sign Service Information Mothe Funeral Home Marrero 7040 Lapalco Blvd. Marrero , LA 70072 (504)-348-2010 Send Flowers Obituary

Lenora Bealer Whitney peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved and loving wife of the late Roland Lawrence "Meatball" Whitney, Sr. Daughter of the late Stella Martin Bealer Smith and William Wilfred Bealer. Step Daughter of the late Malcolm Edward Smith, Sr. Loving and devoted mother of Roland Lawrence Whitney, Jr., William Edward Whitney, Denise Whitney Boudreaux (Husband Terry) and Patricia Whitney Moody (Husband Steven). Beloved grandmother of John Michael Osborne (Wife Ana), Jennifer Osborne, Roland Lawrence Whitney III (Wife Nicolle), Brian Moody and the late Jason Michael Whitney. Loving Great Grandmother of Tyler Joseph Dauzat, Dylan Michael Dauzat, Jace Michael Whitney, Collin Ray Whitney, Joana Victoria Osborne, Julia Ann Osborne, Khloe Michelle Whitney, Nathan Moody and Annabella Moody. Great Great Grandmother of Kassie May Dauzat and Ava Grace Perez-Dauzat. Sister of Floyd Joseph Bealer, Sr., Malcolm Edward Smith, Jr., Barbara Bealer Levron and the late Michael Walker Bealer, Sr., Martha Smith Tabor and Marilyn Smith LaCross. Sister-in-law of Rose Bealer, Alice Bealer, Lynn Bealer, Butler Tabor and the late Huey Whitney, Larry Sexton, Geraldine Whitney and Shirley Sexton. Daughter-in-law of the late Henry Whitney and Lydia Whitney. Mother-in-law of Johnny Osborne and Manuela Whitney. Lenora was born in Gretna, LA and was a resident of Westwego, LA. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 6402 in Port Sulphur, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 112, L.E.D.A., and Waggaman Golden Agers. She worked with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office for 20 years until her retirement and for Carnival Cruise Lines for over 10 years until her retirement. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 6PM until 10PM. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10AM until 1:30PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 1:30PM. Interment will be in Our Lady of the Angels Mausoleum, Waggaman, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at Lenora Bealer Whitney peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved and loving wife of the late Roland Lawrence "Meatball" Whitney, Sr. Daughter of the late Stella Martin Bealer Smith and William Wilfred Bealer. Step Daughter of the late Malcolm Edward Smith, Sr. Loving and devoted mother of Roland Lawrence Whitney, Jr., William Edward Whitney, Denise Whitney Boudreaux (Husband Terry) and Patricia Whitney Moody (Husband Steven). Beloved grandmother of John Michael Osborne (Wife Ana), Jennifer Osborne, Roland Lawrence Whitney III (Wife Nicolle), Brian Moody and the late Jason Michael Whitney. Loving Great Grandmother of Tyler Joseph Dauzat, Dylan Michael Dauzat, Jace Michael Whitney, Collin Ray Whitney, Joana Victoria Osborne, Julia Ann Osborne, Khloe Michelle Whitney, Nathan Moody and Annabella Moody. Great Great Grandmother of Kassie May Dauzat and Ava Grace Perez-Dauzat. Sister of Floyd Joseph Bealer, Sr., Malcolm Edward Smith, Jr., Barbara Bealer Levron and the late Michael Walker Bealer, Sr., Martha Smith Tabor and Marilyn Smith LaCross. Sister-in-law of Rose Bealer, Alice Bealer, Lynn Bealer, Butler Tabor and the late Huey Whitney, Larry Sexton, Geraldine Whitney and Shirley Sexton. Daughter-in-law of the late Henry Whitney and Lydia Whitney. Mother-in-law of Johnny Osborne and Manuela Whitney. Lenora was born in Gretna, LA and was a resident of Westwego, LA. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 6402 in Port Sulphur, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 112, L.E.D.A., and Waggaman Golden Agers. She worked with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office for 20 years until her retirement and for Carnival Cruise Lines for over 10 years until her retirement. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 6PM until 10PM. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10AM until 1:30PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 1:30PM. Interment will be in Our Lady of the Angels Mausoleum, Waggaman, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close