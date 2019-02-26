|
|
Lenoria S. Detiege entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 60. She was a native of Kenner, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Lenoria was an employee of Walmart and a former employee of Piccadilly Restaurant and Kenner Regional Hospital. Loving wife of Willie Detiege, Jr. Devoted mother of Willie Detiege III and LaShanda C. Detiege. Beloved daughter of Doretha Smith and the late Eddie Smith, Sr. Granddaughter of the late Frank and Viola Anderson. Sister of Eddie Smith, Jr., Desiree Smith, Rhonda Smith, Shemetris (Lester) Taylor, Sarah A. Smith, and the late Teirance Smith. Lenoria is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Rev. John Mason, officiating. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2019