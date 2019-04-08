Leny Mitchell Boudreaux passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 83. She was a native of Natchez, MS and a longtime resident of Metairie, LA. Leny was a CPA Assistant for Gunther & Galain, a hostess at Elmwood Hospital Café, a Girl Scout leader and enjoyed bowling. Her favorite past time of all was spending time with family and singing and playing with all of her great grandchildren. When she wasn't spending time with family, she could be found at "Pennys" earning her "free" buffets. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Boudreaux, III. Loving mother of Debbie Longstreet (Sid) and the late Brenda Boudreaux Davis. Grandmother of Lawson Davis, Kelle Jackson, Tiffany Longstreet, Shelley Calamia and Jamie Longstreet. Great grandmother of Braydon, Rebel, Lilah, Riley, Peyton, Scott, Jr., Harper and Brennan. Daughter of the late Thomas Lyle Mitchell and Minnie Cooley Mitchell. Sister of Dorothy Bayer, Annette Uhlich, Bobby Mitchell and the late Veronica Robichaux and Samuel Mitchell. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment in Lake Lawn Park Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary