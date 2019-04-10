The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Resources
More Obituaries for Leola Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leola Anthony

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leola Anthony departed this life on Sunday April 7, 2019 at the age of 86. She was the wife of the late John Gray. She was the daughter of the late Willie Anthony and Evelyn Johnson. Mother of Eletha Gray, John Gray, Jr., Gail Gray and Judy Gray. Sister of Earl and Antione Anthony. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 19 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service at 9:00am on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Rhodes Funeral Home 3933 Washington Avenue. The visitation will be from 8:00am. until 9:00am. Interment: Providence Memorial Park. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rhodes Funeral Home
Download Now