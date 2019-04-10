|
|
Leola Anthony departed this life on Sunday April 7, 2019 at the age of 86. She was the wife of the late John Gray. She was the daughter of the late Willie Anthony and Evelyn Johnson. Mother of Eletha Gray, John Gray, Jr., Gail Gray and Judy Gray. Sister of Earl and Antione Anthony. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 19 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service at 9:00am on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Rhodes Funeral Home 3933 Washington Avenue. The visitation will be from 8:00am. until 9:00am. Interment: Providence Memorial Park. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019