Mr. Leon (Brother) Anderson Foster, Age 93 was born on November 15, 1925 in Batchelor, Louisiana (Pointe Coupee) and a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana for over 60 years and departed from this life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Mr. Foster served his country in the United States Navy as a Seaman First Class from 1944-1946 when he was honorably discharged and was a life long devoted Christian. Husband of the late Georgia Mae Walker Foster. Son of the late Lemo Anderson and Susan Lillie Cato Foster. Father of Sharlene, Kimberlyn and James Foster I ( La Tasha). Brother of Merlean Johnson, Rolmar Nickerson, Dorothy M. Foster Domino and the late Ivory and Iceola Foster. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, Jamara Foster, Seaven Greene, James Foster II, Leon Augustine (Melissa), KolBi Foster, Mea and Sydni Foster, 8 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who adore him and will always remember him. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Interment Southeast Louisiana Veteran Cemetery-Slidell, LA. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019