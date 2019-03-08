Leon Paul Casadaban, age 64, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Saturday March 2, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with kidney cancer. Beloved husband of Antoinette Casadaban and father to Paul Casadaban. Son to the late Paul and Loretta Casadaban. Brother to Debra Barrouquere (Perry) and loving uncle to Renee' Verges, Andree' Bremond (Eric), Tre' Callahan (John), John Badinger, Natalie Badinger, Blake Keller, and Michael Keller. Leon attended Brother Martin High School and the University of New Orleans. He began his career in sales eventually working his way up to executive management where his charisma, hard work, and honesty ultimately yielded great success. At the pinnacle of his career, he oversaw business operations from Louisiana to the east coast accounting for hundreds of employees and millions of dollars in revenue. Despite his high professional achievement, Leon was always happiest when home spending time with his beloved family. He lived for simple family dinners and gatherings, crawfish boils, barbecues, holidays, and special occasions where he carried on family traditions filling everyone with joy and laughter. His other passions included LSU sports, Saints football, and travel. He especially loved fishing with his father, his son Paul, and his dear friends Dennis Zambon and Mike Miramon among others. In addition to Dennis Zambon and Mike Miramon, Mic Hartenstein and Mike Giblin were also cherished and loyal lifelong friends. He was also deeply religious holding great devotion to his Roman Catholic faith. Leon was a man of great strength and integrity who loved nothing more than his family and the simple things in life. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service at St. Angela Merici Church, 901 Beverly Garden Dr., Metairie, LA 70002 on Monday March 11, 2019. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00am until 1:00pm followed by a funeral Mass that will begin at 1:00pm. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary