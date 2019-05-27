Leon Trammell Roberts passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Ruby D. Roberts of 48 years. Father of Jennifer Rigby (Eric) and Leon Trammell Roberts, Jr. (Krysten). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Meghan Rigby and Madison and Mason Roberts as well as sisters, Ginny Wilber and Lucy Walker (Jim). He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Cleoris Roberts and his brother, Chester Roberts, Jr. He was born in Americus, Georgia and brought up in Oklahoma and Kansas. He attended the State College at Utica/Rome, New York and graduated with a Bachelors Degree. He also went on to work on his Masters Degree in Criminal Justice. He was an officer in the United States Air Force for 20 years, and then joined Merrill Lynch as a financial advisor for 25 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and using computers. He was a member of several Masonic-related clubs, including Scottish Rite 32, Shriners, Heroes 76, St. Paul Conclave Red Cross of Constantine, Supreme Council of the 35th Degree Knife & Fork Masons, Indivisible Friends, Knights of the York Cross of Honor, Knights Crusaders of the Cross, La. Lodge 102, and Linwood Lodge. He was also a member of Suburban Rod and Gun Club, Royal Order of Jesters Mardi Gras Court 36, High Twelve Club, National American Fishing Club, National Rifle Association, and the Monument Task Force. He proudly served his country as a Major in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He belonged to the Military Order of the World Wars and was a National Treasurer as well as the Charles Hann-Leslie Boswell Memorial Chapter, Reserve Officer Association, National Sojourners, Platinum Lifetime Member of the United States Coast C.A., and charter member of the World War II Museum. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation will be held from 9 AM to 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shriners Hospital, 435 N Lee Street Alexandria, VA 22314-2301. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 27 to May 30, 2019